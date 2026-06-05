Dozens gather in Charlotte to oppose planned ICE detention expansion in NC

Dozens of people gathered outside the federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte on Friday to protest the potential opening of three U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers in North Carolina.

Holding signs reading “ICE Out of North Carolina” and “No ICE Detention Camps,” demonstrators voiced opposition to proposed detention facilities in Winton, Greensboro and Concord. If approved, advocates say each facility could hold up to 1,500 detainees.

Among those attending was North Carolina State Rep. Julia Greenfield, who said she came to show support for immigrants and their families.

“Our immigrant community and people who have been the fabric of our country for so long and helped build this country are under attack for no reason,” Greenfield said.

Friday’s demonstration came one week after a similar protest outside the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, where advocates urged lawmakers to oppose the expansion of ICE detention capacity across the state.

ICE did not immediately respond to WFAE’s request for comment.