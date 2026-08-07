First Friday Arts: Gospel music, live concerts and family fun this August

August is one of Charlotte’s busiest months for arts and culture. Charlotte Pride is just around the corner, one of the country’s biggest gospel music award shows is coming to town, and there’s no shortage of concerts, films and festivals to check out.

For our August edition of First Friday Arts, WFAE’s Nick de la Canal is joined by Taylor Jennings-Brown, editor of QCity Metro; WFAE Director of Community Engagement Rubie Britt-Height; and WFAE Program Director Joe Kendrick to share their recommendations for the month ahead.

Taylor’s picks

Stellar Gospel Music Awards @ Spectrum Center (Aug. 12 - 15)

Taylor's first recommendation is one of the biggest events of the month: the Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Spectrum Center.

Hosted by gospel legend Kirk Franklin, the awards honor the biggest names in gospel music and feature performances from across the genre. Taylor says the event feels especially meaningful because Charlotte is hosting it.

"It's kind of like the Gospel Grammys," she says. "Kirk Franklin has ushered generation after generation of gospel church kids like myself."

Tickets are still available as of Friday, with some starting around $42.

Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure” @ Children’s Theatre of Charlotte (Aug. 20-30)

Taylor also recommends Children's Theatre of Charlotte's Peter Pan's Neverland Adventure, an immersive sensory theater experience designed especially for young audiences.

Children can move freely throughout the performance, interact with the story through touch, sound and even smell, and sit alongside the performers on stage.

Taylor says it's an especially welcoming environment for children with sensory sensitivities or those attending live theater for the first time.

"It's a way to ease kids into the theater experience without overwhelming them," she says.

Rubie’s picks

Charlotte Asian Film Festival @ Independent Picture House (Aug. 29)

Rubie recommends the fourth annual Charlotte Asian Film Festival at Independent Picture House.

The festival features local, national and international films celebrating Asian and Asian American stories, along with a community conversation about mental health, media representation and storytelling.

Afterward, attendees can stick around for an outdoor after-party

VAPA Center Night Market (Aug. 8)

Rubie's second pick is the Tenant-Inspired Night Market at VAPA Center.

Held every second Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., the free event includes artist studio tours, gallery takeovers, scavenger hunts, live performances and the chance to explore one of Charlotte's largest creative hubs.

"It has hundreds of artists and performers," Rubie says. "Just come in and enjoy the creativity."

Live music @ Middle C Jazz

For a ticketed night out, Rubie points to Middle C Jazz, which has several notable performances scheduled throughout August.

Jonathan Butler performs Aug. 7 and 8, while Antonia Bennett will present a centennial tribute to her father, Tony Bennett on Aug. 9. “I love Tony Bennett, so I’m gonna try to make that one,” Rubie says.

Joe’s picks

American Aquarium @ Neighborhood Theatre (Aug. 15)

Joe's first recommendation celebrates the reopening of Neighborhood Theatre, which recently completed extensive renovations including upgraded sound, lighting and acoustics.

Performing there on Aug. 15 is North Carolina alt-country favorite American Aquarium, touring behind its new album "New Ways to Lose."

Joe says fans of Tom Petty or Chris Stapleton will likely appreciate front man B.J. Barham's songwriting and the band's live sound.

"They're not afraid to lean into sociopolitical themes," Joe says.

Secret Monkey Weekend @ Tommy’s Pub (Aug. 7)

Joe also recommends Durham-based trio Secret Monkey Weekend, performing at Tommy's Pub alongside Charlotte artists Alana Gibson and The-Eyebrows.

The family band blends upbeat indie rock with playful songwriting—including a song about their cat and a dance called "Do the Secret Monkey."

"I don't know if you can do it after the show or if it has to stay secret," Joe jokes. The Aug. 7 bill also includes Charlotte singer-songwriter Ilana Gibson and local trio The Eyebrows.

“I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone” @ Middle C Jazz (Aug. 28)

Joe and Rubie both found something to recommend at Middle C Jazz this month. Joe’s pick is "I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone," featuring Philadelphia musicians Carol Riddick and Gerald Veasley.

“Nina Simone, just an absolute legend,” Joe says. Simone died in 2003, but Joe says the Aug. 28 performance offers a chance to revisit her music through two accomplished performers. “This is gonna be a send-up for the great Nina Simone,” he says.