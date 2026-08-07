© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County jail inmate dies; SBI investigating

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 7, 2026 at 8:01 AM EDT
Nyema Cropper's car was stolen right outside the Mecklenburg County jail uptown.
Lisa Worf
/
WFAE
Nyema Cropper's car was stolen right outside the Mecklenburg County jail uptown.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who was being held at the county jail.

Officials said Domonique Chisholm was found unresponsive in his housing unit shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detention staff began lifesaving measures before MEDIC transported Chisholm to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Chisholm had been in custody since April.
The State Bureau of Investigation and the medical examiner’s office are also investigating the death.

Chisholm is the second person to die at the Mecklenburg County jail in less than a week.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports