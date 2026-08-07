Mecklenburg County jail inmate dies; SBI investigating

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who was being held at the county jail.

Officials said Domonique Chisholm was found unresponsive in his housing unit shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Detention staff began lifesaving measures before MEDIC transported Chisholm to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Chisholm had been in custody since April.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the medical examiner’s office are also investigating the death.

Chisholm is the second person to die at the Mecklenburg County jail in less than a week.