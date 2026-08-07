CMPD arrests man in connection with Dilworth assault captured on video

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man in connection with an assault in Dilworth that was recorded and later posted to Instagram.

CMPD said it arrested 32-year-old Di-Quan Schafar Hunt on Thursday night.

The assault happened July 30 near the intersection of East Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

A video of the incident shows a man punching a woman, knocking her to the sidewalk and repeatedly striking her.

CMPD said the woman, who has not been identified, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.