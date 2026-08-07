King leads Panthers to preseason-opening win over Cardinals

Undrafted rookie quarterback Haynes King led the Carolina Panthers to a 33-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the team's preseason opener Thursday night.

King scored the game-winning touchdown on the final play, rushing 5 yards into the end zone as time expired to give Carolina the win.

After the game, King said he was encouraged by his performance.

“I’m very excited that I got this opportunity, and I feel like I went out there and operated at a high level,” King said. “I feel like I affected a lot of people and improved and allowed everybody around me to play better as well.”

King finished with three touchdowns and 219 yards.

The Panthers' next preseason game is Friday, Aug. 15, against the Buffalo Bills on the road.