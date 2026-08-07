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NEWS BRIEFS

King leads Panthers to preseason-opening win over Cardinals

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 7, 2026 at 7:54 AM EDT
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Undrafted rookie quarterback Haynes King led the Carolina Panthers to a 33-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the team's preseason opener Thursday night.

King scored the game-winning touchdown on the final play, rushing 5 yards into the end zone as time expired to give Carolina the win.

After the game, King said he was encouraged by his performance.

“I’m very excited that I got this opportunity, and I feel like I went out there and operated at a high level,” King said. “I feel like I affected a lot of people and improved and allowed everybody around me to play better as well.”

King finished with three touchdowns and 219 yards.

The Panthers' next preseason game is Friday, Aug. 15, against the Buffalo Bills on the road.
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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.