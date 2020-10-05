-
Local performers and arts organizations in Charlotte are in a tough spot. Ticket sales have ground to a halt and performances have been canceled, and many…
-
Going to a play can be tough for any kid. After all, theaters are normally places where you're supposed to sit still and be quiet.But for kids on the…
-
The Children’s Theatre of Charlotte debuts a new, original play this weekend that centers around a young boy, Tito, whose life is thrown off balance when…
-
The Children’s Theatre has been staging performances for over sixty years.The sets they build, however, do not have the same longevity. They are up for…
-
Children's Theatre of Charlotte has long offered plays for teens, "tweens" and kindergarteners, but until now, the "under-three" set had to sit out live…