NC legislature adjourns until election, and Democrats fear a 'lame-duck' session

State lawmakers left Raleigh Thursday and don't plan to return until after November's election. That's prompting worries among Democrats about a possible lame-duck session if Republicans lose seats.

Legislative leaders say their next voting session will begin Nov. 16, after lawmakers spend the next few months campaigning in their districts. They have a few brief sessions listed on their calendar in September and October, but aren't planning to hold any votes then unless unexpected circumstances arise.

The majority of House Democrats voted against a resolution setting that schedule. House Democratic Leader Robert Reives says he thinks Republicans could use November to pass power-grabbing legislation if they lose veto-proof majorities in 2027.

"I'm not a fan of lame duck sessions, and it's not about who's in power or who's not in power, but to me, in November the electorate speaks, and so if you don't like what the electorate's saying, then coming in November and December and thwarting what they're trying to do, I just don't agree with," he told reporters. "I don't think that's good government."

He pointed to a 2016 session when Republicans stripped power from then-incoming Gov. Roy Cooper and then-incoming Attorney General Josh Stein, who saw jobs cut from his office.

"I thought that was the meanest thing I had seen somebody do ... making him fire people before he even got in office," Reives said. "So yeah, it'll get bad. It will be bad if a lot of Democrats win in November."

House Speaker Destin Hall dismissed those concerns about the November plan. "Since I've been here, we've come back in November one way or the other, whether we're going to maintain a supermajority after that January or not," he told reporters. "Members of this body are elected for two years, and that runs through December, and so we'll take advantage of that entire term."

Republicans say they'll hold veto override votes during this November's session, after they didn't have enough attendance to get the required three-fifths majority during the last few weeks of session.

The House has two vetoes remaining on its calendar. One would repeal the state's concealed carry handgun permit requirement, but that veto override hasn't had enough GOP support because two Republicans — Reps. Ted Davis and William Brisson — oppose the change.

A more recent veto from Gov. Stein could result in an override, as the bill garnered support from five Democrats and two former Democrats who are now unaffiliated. That bill would ban homeless camping and sleeping in public spaces across the state, unless local governments create designated camping areas.

The Senate also plans to hold November override votes on a bill that would ban diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and programs in state government.