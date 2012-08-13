© 2020 WFAE
Gardening For Good In Pompano, Fla.

By Patricia Sagastume
Published August 13, 2012 at 12:30 PM EDT
Fresh vegetables in a basket.

When chef Trina Spillman — trained at Le Cordon Bleu — discovered that more than one-third of the children in Broward County didn't know where their next meal was coming from, she was shocked. So she took action.

Through her Need to Feed Gardening Initiative, Trina has planted community gardens, opened a community cafe and donated fresh produce to local food pantries. She holds Summer Hat Luncheons.

Now, she has a mobile "Wok-N-Roll Cafe" concession trailer where she demonstrates healthy, yummy cooking lessons. One of her mantras: "A red bell pepper should never cost more than a Snickers bar."

Independent producer and environmental journalist Patricia Sagastume listens to .

Patricia Sagastume