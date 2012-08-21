Wealthy Koch Brother Builds Old West Town

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Energy company founder Bill Koch went back in time, the billionaire built an entire town in the Old West. The Denver Post says Koch built 50 buildings, including a jail, train station and, of course, a saloon. It's for his private use and also a home for his collection of western memorabilia. His two brothers famously spend on political causes. Bill Koch also spends on campaigns, but rather than just trying to change the world, he built his own. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.