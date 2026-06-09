More than 100 people apply to be Charlotte’s next mayor; City Council expected to focus on a handful of candidates

The application period to become Charlotte’s next mayor closed Tuesday afternoon, with more than 100 people applying to succeed Vi Lyles, who is resigning on June 30.

As of midday Tuesday, 103 people had applied to finish out the last 17 months of Lyles’ term. The city is expected to release a final list of applicants Wednesday.

Council members will hold a public hearing on June 15 for those who have applied. But they are expected to focus on just a handful of people who have applied.

Current and past elected officials who want the job include Charlotte City Council member James Mitchell, former Mayor Jennifer Roberts, former City Council member and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Harold Cogdell, and Mecklenburg state Sen. Caleb Theodros.

Another applicant with some council support is Carrie Cook, a community affairs officer for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. She lives in Charlotte.

Council members are scheduled to pick on June 22.

Mitchell, the mayor pro tem, sent council members an email last month laying out his vision for the city. He said he would not run for mayor in the 2027 election if he’s named to finish Lyles’ term.

That’s a big sticking point for many council members, some of whom are considering running for the position themselves.