Evette, Wilson advance to runoff in S.C. Republican gubernatorial primary

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pam Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson finished first and second on Tuesday in the South Carolina Republican primary to be the state's next governor, setting a runoff vote in two weeks. The winner will likely succeed Gov. Henry McMaster in the heavily Republican state.

With most precincts reporting, Evette finished first with just under 30% of the vote and Wilson trailed with almost 26%. Since neither won a majority, voters will head to the polls again on June 23 to pick the final winner.

"I am honored and humbled by our first-place finish. This victory would not have been possible without President Donald J. Trump's complete and total endorsement and the strong support of Governor Henry McMaster," Evette said in a statement. "No doubt President Trump's strong support was the rocket fuel that propelled us to first place."

Wilson said he's ready for the runoff.

"Tonight, South Carolina families sent a clear message: they want a Governor who will fight for their families, lower costs, keep communities safe, and put taxpayers first. Conservatives said this office must be earned, not arranged," he said in a statement.

The crowded field pitted a number of well-known Republicans against each other, including Evette, Wilson, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, businessman Rom Reddy, and U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace. McMaster was unable to run again due to the state's term limits.

With broadly similar conservative positions, most of the candidates sought out President Trump's endorsement. He ultimately bestowed it on Evette, who was also endorsed by McMaster.

Last month, Trump posted on Truth Social that, “Pam Evette is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and will be a terrific governor of South Carolina.”

In the end, Norman finished third, with about 17% of the vote, while Reddy won 15% and Mace almost 12%.

South Carolinians braved downpours Tuesday to vote. At a polling location in the upstate near Charlotte, voter Rhonda Yecks said she wasn’t swayed by Trump’s endorsement of Evette. “I voted early, but that would not have affected my decision, [Trump’s] endorsement,” she said. Yecks voted for Norman.

Spartanburg voter Tom McMeekin also found Trump’s endorsement irrelevant. “Trump’s endorsement didn’t influence me one way or the other," he said.

Many viewed the South Carolina governor’s race as a chance to see the depth of Trump’s sway among voters.

One issue that divided some voters was a proposal backed by Trump to redraw South Carolina’s congressional districts ahead of the midterms, eliminating the sole Democratic seat, held by longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn. The state Senate rejected that effort last month. Some voters, like Kent Saad, say they still want to see lawmakers redraw district lines.

“I think remapping is a good idea if it’s warranted. I think it’s time," he said.

But others, like Democrat Philip Cantelm, said they support the state Senate’s decision.

“I'm glad they’re finally standing up to him (Trump)," he said. "I’m glad they’re finally turning around and saying no, no. We can’t do this.”

Yecks said her concern wasn’t the proposal itself, but the timing.

“I don’t mind the redistricting. I think it needs to be done in a timely manner and the fact they were trying to push that through two weeks prior to the primary election, I just didn’t understand the logic behind that," she said.