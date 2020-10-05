SC politics

-
The South Carolina senator used to depend on moderate voters to survive primaries. Now, Graham is in an unexpectedly close race against Democrat Jaime Harrison, who's appealing to the middle.
The Senate race in South Carolina is living up to the state's reputation for political shenanigans as campaigning between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison enters its closing days.
South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, with his U.S. Senate campaign reporting he raised $57 million in the final quarter in the race against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham.
Lindsey Graham and Jamie Harrison took part in individual interviews with two television journalists after Harrison threatened to tank the debate over concerns related to Graham’s exposure to other GOP senators who recently tested positive for the virus.
Attorneys told members of South Carolina's election commission that the state has no authority to create a process to fix mail-in ballots missing a witness signature.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It won't be known until Election Day if a poll showing a tightening contest between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrat Jaime…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's an unusual feeling emerging among Democrats in South Carolina: energy. The party can be almost an afterthought in this deeply…
The governors of the Carolinas are calling for peaceful protests after rallies over police brutality and racism in both states turned violent in recent…
A federal judge says people voting by absentee ballot in South Carolina don't have to have a witness sign the voting papers.U.S. District Judge J.…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At its first-ever oral argument via teleconference, the South Carolina Supreme Court heard concerns over potential difficulties of voting…