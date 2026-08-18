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Suspect charged in connection with burglary of Greg Biffle's home

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 18, 2026 at 6:43 PM EDT
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell at the podium along with officials
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell at the podium along with other officials.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Georgia man in connection with the January burglary of the home of late NASCAR star Greg Biffle.

The Sheriff’s Office has charged 44-year-old Terrel Williams of Stone Mountain, Georgia, with three felony counts of second-degree burglary in connection with the break-in. It happened the night of Jan. 7, just three weeks after Biffle and his family were killed in a plane crash. The crime involved the theft of $30,000 in cash, NASCAR memorabilia and a pair of handguns.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell shows an image of memorabilia recovered
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell shows an image of memorabilia recovered.

Investigators said they found some of those items at Williams’ home along with a radio frequency detector, which investigators believe Williams used to navigate Biffle’s home during the burglary.

Cellphones recovered from Williams' home also showed him to be at the home at the time of the burglary, along with the days before it occurred.

The next day, Williams used the stolen cash to buy a vehicle at an area auto dealership.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said during the news conference on Tuesday the investigation is ongoing.

"We want to make sure we leave no stone unturned, and that'll be going through interviews, through relationships, going back to family members and friends, digital footprints, search warrants, cell phone dumps," Campbell said. "There's so many things that we have still got follow up. We've just got one part of it, and we just got to keep going."

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell displays the mugshot of Terrell Williams
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell displays the mugshot of Terrell Williams.

Campbell also noted that Williams is accused of targeting another home associated with a well-known homicide case. Detectives believe that the case could be related to similar burglaries in multiple states.

Williams is being held without bond in Cobb County, Georgia, after his arrest for a burglary there. The Sheriff's Office has requested Williams' extradition to North Carolina so he can be served with the felony warrants. This includes pending felony warrants in relation to a 2019 breaking and entering case in Mecklenburg County.

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Crime & Justice Iredell County Sheriff's OfficeGreg Biffle
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.