Cornelius approves $18M hotel project

A contested $18 million hotel project has been approved in Cornelius.

The Cornelius Town Board voted 3-2 to rezone a vacant 6-acre parcel near the intersection of Sam Furr and Mayes roads, clearing the way for South Creek Construction’s proposed Cornelius Inn, the Charlotte Business Journal reports.

Plans call for a two-story, 45,000-square-foot hotel with 40 rooms, seven rental cottages and a 4,500-square-foot spa and clubhouse. The project would also include a pool and open green space.

Some residents have raised concerns about traffic near the site.