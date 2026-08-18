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NEWS BRIEFS

Cornelius approves $18M hotel project

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 18, 2026 at 2:24 PM EDT
Cornelius Town Hall
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Livestream
An outline of the approved $18 million hotel project in Cornelius.

A contested $18 million hotel project has been approved in Cornelius.

The Cornelius Town Board voted 3-2 to rezone a vacant 6-acre parcel near the intersection of Sam Furr and Mayes roads, clearing the way for South Creek Construction’s proposed Cornelius Inn, the Charlotte Business Journal reports.

Plans call for a two-story, 45,000-square-foot hotel with 40 rooms, seven rental cottages and a 4,500-square-foot spa and clubhouse. The project would also include a pool and open green space.

Some residents have raised concerns about traffic near the site.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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