Letters: Women And The Republican Party

Time now for your letters about an interview we aired yesterday. My co-host, Robert Siegel, sat down with Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire to talk about women and the GOP, specifically why polls show that women favor President Obama over Mitt Romney.

SENATOR KELLY AYOTTE: One of the things that is helpful about this convention - and that's why I think Ann Romney's speech resonated - is women do want to know about the whole person, and something about the person that will lead the country.

BLOCK: Well, Rita Seemy(ph) of Lincoln, New Hampshire took issue with that. As a Republican woman, I had to cringe when Kelly Ayotte dodged Robert Siegel's question about why Romney lags among women voters. It's clear to me that the abortion issue is the deciding factor in the gap, and that's something that Republicans need to address. Angel Young(ph) of Los Angeles sent this note of appreciation for the interview. Thank you, she writes, for calling out Senator Kelly Ayotte for essentially saying that once women found Mitt Romney to be warm and fuzzy we'd vote for him. I was relieved to hear a journalist challenge what was a sexist comment by a woman, no less. But Diana Sax(ph) of Portage, Michigan wasn't impressed. She writes this: I suggest that unless ATC is planning on airing a similar story during the Democratic convention as to what men want and why they vote the way that they do, this story serves merely to promote the idea that women are outside of mainstream American society. Thanks for your letters and please do keep them coming.

