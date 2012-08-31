Street Running In Rochester, N.Y.

What do you do with city kids running the streets? You help them run better. At least, that's what New Life Presbyterian Church in Rochester does.

With funding from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation, the church operates a running program for 25 to 30 neighborhood young people. After eight weeks of training, participants run a 5K race.

Throughout the program, kids learn how to make a commitment, set goals, and be team members. They connect with their volunteer coaches and they experience success and belonging.

Many of the young runners have gone on to participate on school or YMCA teams and run in local road and trail races.

Nancy Allinger is a tutor. She listens to .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.