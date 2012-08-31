© 2020 WFAE
Taking Others Along In Fort Collins, Colo.

By Douglas James
Published August 31, 2012 at 6:30 PM EDT
Running in an AiT event.
Running in an AiT event.

When Dick Hoyt competes in triathlons, he takes his son, Rick — who has cerebral palsy — with him in specially-designed carriers. Inspired by the Hoyts, Dennis Vanderheiden created .

Travis Silvers, who now competes in AiT events, says, "I'm lucky to know Dennis and to be a part of something so special and I enjoy giving back to those who couldn't be out there without us."

Douglas James lives in Greeley, Colo.

