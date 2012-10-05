Guards Chastised For Showing Inmates Prison Flick

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When you board a plane, there's a good chance the in-flight movie will not be about a plane crash. Guards at a Russian prison were less careful when choosing a movie to show inmates. Prosecutors say the prisoners were shown "Next Three Days." That's the Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks movie about a jailbreak. Prosecutors reprimanded the guards, calling the film a Hollywood jailbreak manual that fails to promote correction of inmates and prevention of new crimes.