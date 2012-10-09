© 2020 WFAE
VIDEO: Australia's Prime Minister Doesn't Hold Back As She Rips Opponent

By Mark Memmott
Published October 9, 2012 at 12:31 PM EDT

The background on what got Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard so angry at opposition leader Tony Abbott this week is laid out in this story from The Australian. And Australia's ABC News has a relatively short (5 minutes or so) video report here.

But if you have a little more time and want the full effect, check this 15-minute clip. Gillard does not hold back.

Correction at 8 a.m. ET, Oct. 10: We mistakenly referred to Abbott earlier as "Peter Abbot." The post has been corrected.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
