Taiwan Asks Apple Maps To Blur Radar Station

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The maps Apple placed in new iPhones have been brutally reviewed for mistakes. But in one case they may be too accurate. Authorities in Taiwan noticed Apple Maps include a nice, clear, precise satellite image of an early warning radar station. It watches for threats from China, and Taiwanese officials would rather China's military is not able to study it on their iPhones. Officials asked Apple to blur the image, as Google Maps already do. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.