NEWS BRIEFS

Man critically injured in Blue Line stabbing; suspect charged with attempted murder

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 7, 2025 at 7:56 PM EST

A man is recovering after he was seriously injured in a stabbing during Friday evening rush hour on the Blue Line light rail north of uptown Charlotte, police said. The victim, who was identified in court records as Kenyon Dobie, was in critical but stable condition.

It was the second high-profile stabbing on a crowded train in just over three months, following the killing of Iryna Zarutska in South End.

Charlotte Area Transit System CEO Brent Cagle said the agency remains focused on safety across the system.

The incident also drew national attention after President Trump posted on social media, calling it “another stabbing by an illegal migrant.” A Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman said 33-year-old Oscar Solorzano-Garcia, a Honduran national, has been deported twice before.

Solorzano-Garcia was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shortly after the stabbing. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
