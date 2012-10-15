'My Way,' OK; But Singing 'Someone Like You' At A Funeral? Isn't That Wrong?

Of course My Way — the Frank Sinatra version — is the most requested contemporary song at funerals in the U.K., according to Co-operative Funeralcare.

That makes sense.

But check out the song that the funeral home firm says soared to No. 22 in the past year on its list of pop songs that folks want to hear at services for the dearly(?) departed:

Adele's Someone Like You.

The song's basically about a spurned lover telling an old flame, " nevermind, I'll find someone like you."

As Gawker says, playing Someone Like You at a funeral is "about as appropriate as playing My Sharona at a tween's birthday party." (Those too young to remember The Knack can check out My Sharona's lyrics here.)

Related note: This may say something about the British sense of humor: Monty Python's Always Look on the Bright Side of Life is No. 13 on the funeral firm's pop chart.

