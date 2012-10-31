Superstorm Sandy: A Voice From Union Beach, N.J.

Yesterday, we brought you a voice from Breezy Point, N.Y., the Queens neighborhood ravaged by fire.

Today, our Newscast unit spoke to Doug Doyle, the news director of NPR member station WGBO. Doug was making his way back to his apartment in Union Beach, N.J.

Except whole sections of shore city were destroyed by the storm surge. Doug was escorted to his apartment by emergency crews and he was fully expecting to find everything in tatters.

Instead, he found that the entire first floor of his building was gone, but the second floor was still standing. He wasn't allowed to inspect his apartment because it was too dangerous.

"Maybe my apartment may have been spared," Doyle said. "I might not ever get my belongings back but it's better than seeing them strewn all over the place and knowing that all my memories were smashed."

