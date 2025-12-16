© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina launches rental repair program for units affected by Helene

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published December 16, 2025 at 4:29 PM EST
A photo of North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein speaking at a campaign event.
Nell Redmond
/
AP
Gov. Josh Stein

Governor Josh Stein announced a new initiative this week to help repair rentals damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The Small Rental Rehabilitation Program is for owners of up to four rental units affected by the storm. Individuals applying must agree to provide affordable rates for a decade following repairs.

Just over $57 million in federal funding is allocated to the program. Eligible counties where owners can apply include Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin, among others.

The initiative is the latest in the state’s effort to address damages from the fallout of Helene. North Carolina launched a Single-Family Housing program earlier this year to repair or rehab homes that have received over 6,000 applications.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons