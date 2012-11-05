© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monarch Butterfly Sleeps Through Migration

Published November 5, 2012 at 7:26 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A monarch butterfly in upstate New York slept through its migration, but it had a chance to reschedule its flight with Southwest Airlines. Maraleen Manos-Jones discovered the late bloomer in her garden still in its cocoon and realized it missed nature's boarding call. Today, she travels with the monarch in a Tupperware container to the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, where the butterfly can join other monarchs on their migration to Mexico. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition