Top Stories: Israel, Hamas Trade More Fire; Obama Visits Cambodia

By Mark Memmott
Published November 19, 2012 at 8:56 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Pressure For Truce Grows, But Israel And Hamas Continue Firing.

-- U.S. Policy Is To Say 'Burma;' Obama Also Uses 'Myanmar'.

Other stories in the news:

-- "As Coasts Rebuild And U.S. Pays, Repeatedly, The Critics Ask Why." ( The New York Times)

-- "Stock Futures Up On Optimism Over Budget Talks." ( Reuters)

-- "Petraeus Biographer: Devastated By Affair Fallout." ( The Associated Press)

-- "Obama Meets With Cambodia's Longtime 'Strongman.' " ( The Associated Press)

-- "Twinkies May Find Buyer, Hostess CEO Says." ( ABC News)

-- " 'Elmo' Accuser Flip Flops On Accusation." ( New York's Daily News)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
