Top Stories: Cairo Clashes; Fiscal Cliff Talks; Sandy's Huge Costs
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Protests, Clashes Build Again In Cairo.
-- Deal Reached On Greek Debt, Markets Rise In Relief.
-- Arafat's Grave Opened, Samples Taken To Be Tested For Poison.
Other stories making news:
-- "Fiscal Cliff Compromise: Devil Is In The Definition Of Revenue." ( It's All Politics)
-- Fiscal Cliff Talks "Accelerate." ( The Washington Post)
-- Bangladesh Factory Fire That Killed More Than 100 "Was Deliberately Set, Officials Believe." ( The Guardian)
-- "North Korea Suspected Of Planning Rocket Test." ( The New York Times)
-- Sandy-related Damage In New York And New Jersey Topped $60 Billion, Governors Say. ( The Associated Press)
-- Dr. Joseph Murray, Who Performed First Successful Kidney Transplant And Won A Nobel Prize, Has Died. ( The Associated Press)
-- Powerball Jackpot At Record $425 Million — And Growing — Ahead Of Wednesday Drawing. ( ABC News)
