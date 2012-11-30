White House Holiday Spirit A 'Joy To All'

1 of 10 — Lauren Rae (left) and Olivia Marlow look at the ornaments in the Grand Foyer during the first viewing of the White House 2012 holiday decorations in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. This year's theme is "Joy to All."

