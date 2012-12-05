Top Stories: Hundreds Dead In Philippines; Port Strike Ends
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Hundreds Dead, Hundreds Missing After Typhoon Slams Philippines.
-- Deal Struck To End L.A. Port Strike; Walkout Was Delaying Billions In Goods.
-- 118,000 Jobs Added To Payrolls Last Month, Report Signals.
-- Egads! Aussie DJ Pretends To Be Queen, Gets Hospital To Talk About Kate.
Other stories making headlines:
-- "In Tax Fight, G.O.P. Seeks a Position to Fall Back On." ( The New York Times)
-- "Firings Set Over 'Fast and Furious.' " ( The Wall Street Journal)
-- "U.S. Might Name Syrian Rebel Nusra Front A Terrorist Group." ( McClatchy Newspapers)
-- Serbia's NATO Envoy "Jumps To Death In Brussels Car Park." ( BBC News)
-- San Francisco "Is No Longer The Naked City." ( San Francisco Chronicle)
-- Bessie Cooper Of Georgia, Who Was World's Oldest Person, Dies. She Was 116. ( The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
