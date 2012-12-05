Top Stories: Hundreds Dead In Philippines; Port Strike Ends

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Hundreds Dead, Hundreds Missing After Typhoon Slams Philippines.

-- Deal Struck To End L.A. Port Strike; Walkout Was Delaying Billions In Goods.

-- 118,000 Jobs Added To Payrolls Last Month, Report Signals.

-- Egads! Aussie DJ Pretends To Be Queen, Gets Hospital To Talk About Kate.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "In Tax Fight, G.O.P. Seeks a Position to Fall Back On." ( The New York Times)

-- "Firings Set Over 'Fast and Furious.' " ( The Wall Street Journal)

-- "U.S. Might Name Syrian Rebel Nusra Front A Terrorist Group." ( McClatchy Newspapers)

-- Serbia's NATO Envoy "Jumps To Death In Brussels Car Park." ( BBC News)

-- San Francisco "Is No Longer The Naked City." ( San Francisco Chronicle)

-- Bessie Cooper Of Georgia, Who Was World's Oldest Person, Dies. She Was 116. ( The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.