Error Of The Year: CNN And Fox News Share The Dishonor

We didn't make the list, and boy are we glad.

CNN and Fox News share the shame of the Poynter Institute's "error of the year" for mistakenly telling their audiences that the Supreme Court had struck down Obamacare.

In truth, the court had done the opposite.

Poynter dings both news outlets for being too quick to report. But it gives Fox an extra ding for not apologizing, as CNN did.

There's much more in Poynter's roundup, including some of the year's best corrections. Note: Some of the funniest involve some rather "adult" mistakes made by news outlets this year — for instance, The Charlotte Observer's unfortunate typo in a report about basketball player Amare Stoudemire's "herniated disk." We'll let your imaginations work on that one.

