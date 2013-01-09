Ravens' Ayanbadejo Digs 'Call Me Maybe'

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And now it's time for the occasional feature we call In Your Ear. Baltimore Ravens' linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo has made a name for himself on and off the football field. He's a three-time Pro Bowler. We spoke with him last year about why he decided to lend his support to the cause of same-sex marriage in Maryland. Now, as the Ravens move forward in the playoffs, Ayanbadejo joins us for our series In Your Ear, to talk about not football or politics, but music. He shares some of the tunes that fired him up on and off the field.

BRENDON AYANBADEJO: This is Brendon Ayanbadejo and what's playing in my ear is Frank Ocean "Thinkin Bout You."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THINKIN BOUT YOU")

FRANK OCEAN: (Singing) A tornado flew around my room before you came. Excuse the mess it made, it usually doesn't rain. In usually doesn't rain in Southern California, much like Arizona. My eyes don't shed tears, but, boy, they bawl. When I'm thinkin' 'bout you, ooh, no.

AYANBADEJO: It's just a beautiful song. The melodies are so beautiful and romantic. It just makes you just want to relax and pretend you're on an island somewhere, get away from the hustle and bustle of life and just dream about being in love and being there with the person you love and just being in this fantasy place. It's just a beautiful song and I enjoy listening to it. It takes me to another place.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THINKIN BOUT YOU")

OCEAN: (Singing) Oooh, oooh. Or do you not think so far ahead, ahead? 'Cause I been thinkin' 'bout forever. Oooh, oooh.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SCARY MONSTERS")

AYANBADEJO: The next song I'm listening to is Skrillex "Scary Monsters." And the beat is just off the chain. Any time I'm in my car, I put the music on. If I'm getting ready to work out, I put the music on. It just gets me pumped up, feel like I'm on a bunch of Red Bulls and it's just a total energy, pick me up type of song and it'll just take you out of whatever bad mood you're in or whatever you're going through. You put on a little Skrillex, he turns on the dub step and then starts mixing it in.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SCARY MONSTERS")

AYANBADEJO: He's an awesome DJ and the song just goes off and changes your whole mindset and gets you ready for whatever the task is at hand.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SCARY MONSTERS")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CALL ME MAYBE")

CARLY RAE JEPSEN: (Singing) I threw a wish in the well. Don't ask me, I'll never tell. I looked to you as it fell. And now you're in my way.

AYANBADEJO: Oh, man, I can't even, I have no street cred if I do this "Call Me Maybe" song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CALL ME MAYBE")

JEPSEN: (Singing) I wasn't looking for this. But now you're in my way. Your stare was holding. Ripped jeans, skin was showing. Hot night, wind was blowing. Where you think you're going, baby? Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy. But here's my number...

AYANBADEJO: (Singing) Here's my number, so call me baby. Maybe it's maybe, not baby.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CALL ME MAYBE")

JEPSEN: (Singing) It's hard to look right, at you baby. But here's my number, so call me maybe. Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy. But here's my number, so call me maybe.

AYANBADEJO: It's like the catchiest song right now. Like my daughter sings it. We be sitting here just singing it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CALL ME MAYBE")

JEPSEN: (Singing) You took your time with the call. I took no time with the fall. You gave me nothing at all, but still you're in my way.

