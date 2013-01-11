© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Flu Epidemic; Dreamliner Review; Obama & Karzai To Meet

By Mark Memmott
Published January 11, 2013 at 9:18 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Feeling Miserable? You're Not Alone, And The Flu Epidemic Has Yet To Peak.

-- Reports: FAA To Order Review Of Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Some of the morning's other top stories:

-- "Troop Levels To Top Agenda For Key Talks Between Obama, Karzai." ( NBC News)

-- Death Toll At 120 From Thursday's Bombings In Pakistan. ( The Associated Press)

-- "U.N. Holds Emergency Meeting On Mali Crisis;" No Real Timetable On Sending Regional Force. ( Morning Edition)

-- Report Reveals 50 Years Of Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Children By Former BBC Presenter Jimmy Savile. ( BBC News)

-- "Fifty Shades Of Grey Trilogy Coming In Hardcover Editions." ( Media Bistro's Galley Cat blog)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
