NFL's Frank Gore Fined For Dress Code Violation

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Frank Gore of the San Francisco 49ers had a terrible NFC championship game. Sure, he ran for two touchdowns. And yes, his team came back to win and made it to the Super Bowl. But pro football officials noticed his socks were sagging. It was his second dress code violation of the season and they fined him $10,500. Imagine what your bank account would like if your mom could do that to you.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.