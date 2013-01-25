© 2020 WFAE
After Contract's End, Fox News And Sarah Palin Part Ways

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 25, 2013 at 6:08 PM EST
Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate speaks at a "Patriots in the Park" Tea Party rally at the Wayne County, Mich., fairgrounds in July.
Fox News is not renewing Sarah Palin's contract, The New York Times and other news outlets are reporting.

After her failed vice presidential run in 2008, Palin resigned as Alaska's governor in 2009. When she took the job at Fox, she quickly became a staple on the cable news channel and one of the leading voices of the conservative movement in the United States.

The New York Times reports:

"It was unclear whether the parting was Ms. Palin's choice. Bill Shine, an executive vice president at Fox, said in a statement, "We have thoroughly enjoyed our association with Governor Palin. We wish her the best in her future endeavors."

"As of last week, Ms. Palin remained in negotiations with Fox News about a new contract. Her original contract with the network started in January 2010 and ended this month."

Real Clear Politics, which broke the story, reports that it's unclear whether Palin was pursuing a contract with another network.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta