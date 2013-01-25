Don McLean Fined For Speeding; No Chevy (Or Levee) Involved

Singer Don McLean has been fined $400, BDN Maine Midcoast reports, for cruising through a Rockport, Maine, school zone last September at 43 mph when the legal limit was 15 mph.

And if we have to tell you why you should wonder if he was driving a Chevy to the levee, then that must mean you're not "of a certain age." Find your mom or dad's old copy of American Pie and check it out — if there's a turntable around, that is.

He wasn't, by the way, in a Chevy. According to BDN Maine, the car was a Chrysler.

Meanwhile, how many of you can remember all or most of the lyrics? And if we've now stuck that song in your head when you don't want it there, sorry!

