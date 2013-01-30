Severe Weather Moves East; Tornado Overturns Vehicles In Georgia

"The intense storm system that brought severe weather to the Mississippi Valley on Tuesday will move eastward on Wednesday, bringing a risk of severe weather from the upper Ohio Valley southward to the central Gulf Coast and eastward to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast coast," the National Weather Service warns this hours. "The main threat will be damaging wind along with the possibility of tornadoes, especially across eastern Ala. into western Ga."

In Georgia, a tornado has already touched down. WSB-TV has dramatic video of the funnel cloud raking through Adairsville, Ga.:

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that one person is reported dead and multiple buildings are reported damaged.

The paper adds:

"Vehicles were reportedly overturned on I-75 in Bartow County, and the state Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions near the Ga. 140 exit. ...

"'Major structure damage reported in downtown Adairsville,' the National Weather Service reported. 'Reports of cars overturned and major structure damage.'"

The Weather Channel says that as the day progresses more and more cities will be in the path of this massive storm. Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Pensacola will be hit this afternoon. Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, Richmond, Philadelphia, New York and Boston should expect strong weather tonight.

The National Weather Service says some areas may experience winds in excess of 70 mph.

Update at 5:43 p.m. ET. Another Dead In Tenn.:

The AP reports:

"One other death was reported in Tennessee after an uprooted tree fell onto a storage shed where a man had taken shelter."

