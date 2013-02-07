NFL's Gregg Williams, Who Orchestrated Bounty Program, Is Reinstated

Less than a year after orchestrating a bounty program in Saint Louis, Gregg Williams will be back in the NFL next season. The Tennessee Titans have hired the former Saints defensive coordinator as a senior assistant coach.

Back in May of last year, Williams was suspended indefinitely for being part of a scheme in which he set up cash rewards for hits that knocked opponents out of games.

"Kill the head, the body will die," Williams was heard saying to his players in audio released by a documentary filmmaker.

Today, the Titans said in a press release that the NFL had lifted its ban on Williams. The team issued this statement:

"Commissioner Roger Goodell today notified Gregg Williams and the Tennessee Titans that Williams' contract with the Titans has been approved and that he has been reinstated. The commissioner cited several reasons for the reinstatement, including Williams' forthcoming acknowledgement of and acceptance of responsibility for his role in the bounty program at the Saints, his commitment to never again be involved in a pay-for-performance or bounty system, and his pledge to teach safe play and respect for the rules at all levels of the game. The commissioner emphasized that Williams must fully conform to league rules and will be subject to periodic monitoring to confirm his compliance."

Along with Williams, the NFL issued punishment to four players, but in December of last year, former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliablue, who was appointed to oversee player appeals, vacated the punishments.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.