At Least Four Dead, Including Gunman, After Southern California Shootings

"A chaotic 25-minute shooting spree" across Southern California's Orange County Tuesday morning "left a trail of dead and injured victims before the shooter killed himself," KPCC reports.

The Orange County Register says "four people are dead and two others [were] wounded."

KPCC, which has mapped the locations where shots were fired, says:

"At about 4:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call in Ladera Ranch in unincorporated Orange County and found a woman who was deceased, Amormino said. The suspect — described as a male in his 20s — fled in an SUV to the Tustin area."

Then, according to the Register:

"As authorities searched for the shooter, at least three carjackings were reported in Santa Ana and Tustin, with the gunman firing several times and killing two people, authorities said.

"The pursuit came to an end in Orange, when police stopped one of the stolen vehicles near Katella Avenue and Wanda Road, officials said. The man believed to be the gunman in the other shootings killed himself before he was taken into custody, according to officials."

