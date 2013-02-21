© 2020 WFAE
New Jersey Man Breaks Arcade Record

Published February 21, 2013 at 7:03 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with the triumph of George Leutz, who set a Guinness World Record at a New Jersey arcade. The newspaper, the Hunterdon County Democrat, says he played a single game of Q-bert for 84 hours and 48 minutes. Q-bert hasn't been hot in decades, but had advantages. He could get far ahead and drop the joystick to take a nap. He could play one-handed, using the other hand to eat. And at last he completed his lonely quest, which started on Valentine's Day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition