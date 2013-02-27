© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hagel Sworn In As Defense Secretary

By Mark Memmott
Published February 27, 2013 at 10:17 AM EST
New Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, as he was sworn in Wednesday morning at the Pentagon. His wife, Lilibet, held the Bible. Michael L. Rhodes, the Pentagon's director of administration and management, administered the oath.
New Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, as he was sworn in Wednesday morning at the Pentagon. His wife, Lilibet, held the Bible. Michael L. Rhodes, the Pentagon's director of administration and management, administered the oath.

After a somewhat stormy debate in the Senate over his confirmation, former Sen. Chuck Hagel (R-Neb.) was sworn in Wednesday morning at the Pentagon and took over as secretary of defense.

Hagel took the oath of office in a private ceremony. His wife, Lilibet, held the Bible on which Hagel placed his hand. The oath was administered by Pentagon Director of Administration and Management Michael L. Rhodes.

The new Pentagon chief is due to address military and civilian personnel at 10:30 a.m. ET. We'll monitor his remarks and update with any news.

Hagel replaces Leon Panetta, who is among several cabinet members who decided to retire at the start of President Obama's second term.

Update at 11:20 a.m. ET. Hagel's Message:

"Newly minted Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is vowing to continue to build strong relations around world and engage with allies," The Associated Press reports. And it adds that "Hagel is telling the Pentagon workforce that he is committed to ensuring that the troops and department civilians are treated fairly and equally."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott