Jobless Claims Drop; Wholesale Prices Rise

The number of people filing first-time claims dropped by 10,000 last week from the week before, to 332,000, the Employment and Training Administration says.

That means claims continue to run at their lowest pace since January 2008. They've now fallen for three straight weeks.

In other economic news, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that wholesale prices jumped 0.7 percent in February. Behind the rise: A 7.2 percent spike in gasoline prices. Excluding food and energy costs, prices were up a more modest 0.2 percent.

Bloomberg News notes that since February, the surge in energy costs has eased. And it adds that "the pickup in wholesale costs is unlikely to be sustained as weak global markets in places such as Europe restrain demand for commodities."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.