Two longtime staples of owning a car in North Carolina will soon go away

Starting Oct. 1, the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will no longer issue paper registration cards and license plate stickers. For decades, drivers were required to keep a registration card they could show when pulled over by a police officer. The stickers showed the month and year when that registration would expire.

Law enforcement officers already have access to that information through license plate readers and computer databases, according to DMV Commissioner Paul Tine.

"They already know, and so they don't need to ask for it," Tine said in a recent interview on WUNC's Due South.

The change is likely to create confusion for drivers and uncertainty about what to do when stopped by law enforcement. WUNC News’ Bradley George asked DMV spokesman Marty Homan to explain how the new system will work.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

What's changing, and when?

Anyone that renews Oct. 1 or after will not receive the sticker or card. Anyone that renews Sept. 30 or before will.

What if I still want a printed copy of my registration card?

You’ll be able to download a PDF which you can print (one) yourself for free. (For people who can't print a copy, DMV will mail one for a yet-to-be-determined fee.)

You’ll also be able to request a copy be emailed to you when you renew online, at a self-service kiosk, or in person at a license plate agency. Receipts will reflect your recent renewal and include the information needed to identify your vehicle and prove your registration is up to date. There will also be a QR code on the receipt that will take you to our website where you can download a PDF of your registration or order a printed copy from us at an additional cost.​

What happens when I get pulled over out-of-state and the officer asks for a copy of my registration?

Digital vehicle registration is accepted in most states. Officers can verify your registration using their own electronic verification systems. If you'd like a backup, download a copy to your device or print one to keep in your vehicle.

NCDMV has answers to more questions about the transition on its website.

