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NEWS BRIEFS

Sam Wilson Road bridge closes as I-85/I-485 project enters next phase

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 21, 2026 at 7:50 AM EDT

The I-85/I-485 interchange project in west Charlotte is entering its next phase with the closure of Sam Wilson Road over Interstate 85 on Monday.

The closure is expected to last about a year and is part of a larger project designed to improve traffic flow and safety at one of the region's most congested interchanges.

Transportation officials said the work will provide drivers with more room to safely exit Interstate 485 onto Interstate 85.

During the first phase of the closure, which is expected to last about six months, all traffic except emergency vehicles will be detoured off-site.

The Sam Wilson Road bridge closure is one component of the ongoing interchange improvement project in west Charlotte.
News from the Carolinas
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain