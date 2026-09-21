Sam Wilson Road bridge closes as I-85/I-485 project enters next phase

The I-85/I-485 interchange project in west Charlotte is entering its next phase with the closure of Sam Wilson Road over Interstate 85 on Monday.

The closure is expected to last about a year and is part of a larger project designed to improve traffic flow and safety at one of the region's most congested interchanges.

Transportation officials said the work will provide drivers with more room to safely exit Interstate 485 onto Interstate 85.

During the first phase of the closure, which is expected to last about six months, all traffic except emergency vehicles will be detoured off-site.

The Sam Wilson Road bridge closure is one component of the ongoing interchange improvement project in west Charlotte.