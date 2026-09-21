CMPD officer kills man during foot pursuit in northwest Charlotte

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and killed a suspect Friday afternoon on LaSalle Street near Newland Road in northwest Charlotte.

Police said officers were responding to a disturbance when they encountered a group of people they believed were involved in a criminal transaction.

According to police, 47-year-old Curtis Massey ran from officers. Officers gave multiple commands for him to stop during a foot pursuit, police said.

Police said Massey produced a firearm during the chase. An officer then shot and killed him.

Under department policy, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.