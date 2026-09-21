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NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD officer kills man during foot pursuit in northwest Charlotte

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 21, 2026 at 7:48 AM EDT

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and killed a suspect Friday afternoon on LaSalle Street near Newland Road in northwest Charlotte.

Police said officers were responding to a disturbance when they encountered a group of people they believed were involved in a criminal transaction.

According to police, 47-year-old Curtis Massey ran from officers. Officers gave multiple commands for him to stop during a foot pursuit, police said.

Police said Massey produced a firearm during the chase. An officer then shot and killed him.

Under department policy, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain