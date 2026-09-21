Charlotte FC extends unbeaten streak with win over D.C. United

Charlotte FC stretched its unbeaten streak to eight matches with a 2-1 victory over D.C. United over the weekend.

The win marked the 50th victory across all competitions under coach Dean Smith.

"We keep getting told how tough it is to go and win points on the road, and we're doing that," Smith said. "We knew we had to do it in the back end of the season after the World Cup break, and we've actually enjoyed going away from home, playing and battling to get results."

Charlotte sits fourth in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference, three points behind third-place Inter Miami.

The Crown returns home Saturday to host the Chicago Fire.