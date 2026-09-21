Panthers rebound with 34-3 rout of Falcons

The Carolina Panthers bounced back from a 59-point defensive performance a week earlier with a dominant 34-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd led the way for Carolina's defense, finishing with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He also added two tackles for loss and a sack.

"The biggest thing is us coming out with the win," Lloyd said. "I'm just grateful for the team to play great complementary football and find a way to respond from last week and come out with the victory."

The Panthers will travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.