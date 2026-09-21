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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers rebound with 34-3 rout of Falcons

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 21, 2026 at 7:46 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers bounced back from a 59-point defensive performance a week earlier with a dominant 34-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd led the way for Carolina's defense, finishing with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He also added two tackles for loss and a sack.

"The biggest thing is us coming out with the win," Lloyd said. "I'm just grateful for the team to play great complementary football and find a way to respond from last week and come out with the victory."

The Panthers will travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain