James Holmes' Attorneys Say He's Willing To Plead Guilty To Avoid Death Penalty

The attorneys for James Holmes, who is alleged to have walked into a crowded Colorado movie theater and opened fire, killing 12 and wounding nearly 60, say he is willing to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Colorado's 9 News reports that his defense attorneys made the offer public in a two-page filing that says the prosecution has yet to accept the offer because "it may choose to pursue the death penalty."

9 News adds:

"'Mr. Holmes is currently willing to resolve the case to bring the proceedings to a speedy and definite conclusion,' the filing reads.

"The defense says if the case goes to trial, they would explore Holmes' mental health more and could bring up his mental status at the time of the shooting as a defense.

"A similar plea deal was offered for the Tuscon shooting case. The death penalty was taken off the table, and the suspect will spend the rest of his life in prison."

The Denver Post reports:

"Prosecutors are understood to be talking with victims and their families to get their opinion on the death penalty.

"Holmes' attorneys say the case could be resolved on April 1, the date of the next hearing in the case. That is the day prosecutors have previously said they will announce whether they will seek the death penalty."

