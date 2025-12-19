© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NTSB investigates deadly plane crash at Statesville airport that killed seven, including Greg Biffle

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:29 AM EST

Federal investigators are on site Friday at Statesville Regional Airport after a plane crash that killed seven people, including former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife and their two children.

The National Transportation Safety Board said a 16-member team is leading the investigation. Investigator-in-Charge Dan Baker is expected to hold a media briefing later Friday.

The plane took off from Statesville shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday but turned around and crashed while attempting to land, according to authorities.

Those killed include Biffle, his wife, Cristina Biffle, and their children, Emma and Ryder. Three others on board — Dennis Dutton, Jack Dutton and Craig Wadsworth — also died in the crash.

In a statement released Thursday, the families of the victims said they were devastated by the loss.

“This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words,” the statement said. “Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives.”

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Investigators will examine the aircraft, flight data, weather conditions and the pilot’s actions as part of the investigation.
