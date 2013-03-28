© 2020 WFAE
Emmylou Harris And Rodney Crowell: Harmonizing To That 'Old Yellow Moon'

Published March 28, 2013 at 10:20 AM EDT
Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell have been friends and collaborators since the 1970s. Their new album together is called <em>Old Yellow Moon</em>.
Emmylou Harris' first solo album, "Pieces of the Sky," was released in 1975 after the death of her singing partner, Gram Parsons. The opening track on the album is a song called "Bluebird Wine," by a then-unknown songwriter named Rodney Crowell. She recorded two more of his songs on her next album, got him to join her band in the mid-'70s and now, after an almost 40-year friendship, the two musicians have recorded an album together called Old Yellow Moon. The two talk with Terry Gross about their long, enduring careers, their friendship, their influences and singing harmony.

