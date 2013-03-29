Top Stories: Huge Atlantic Storm; NCAA Basketball Upsets; 'Harry Potter' Actor Dies
Good Friday morning, here are our early stories:
Satellite Image Shows 'Incredible' Storm Stretching Across North Atlantic.
Actor Richard Griffiths, Uncle Vernon in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies.
'Cuse Control And 2 Other Things To Say About Basketball Today.
And here are more early headlines:
Christians Observe Good Friday, Pilgrims Trace Jesus' Steps. ( AP)
Nelson Mandela Making Progress In Hospital. ( VOA)
North Koreans Hold Huge Rally, Repeat Anti-U.S. Statements. ( Telegraph)
U.N. Arms Treaty Opposed By Iran, Syria And North Korea. ()
Obama Administration To Propose New Gasoline Emission Standards. ( Wall Street Journal)
Shoe Thrown As Former Pakistani Leader Musharraf Faces Charges In Courtroom ( DAWN)
Okla. Dentist May Have Exposed Thousands To HIV, Hepatitis. ( Tulsa World)
Firefighters, Police Chase Escaped Cows Through Austrian Suburb. ( AP)
