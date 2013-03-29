Top Stories: Huge Atlantic Storm; NCAA Basketball Upsets; 'Harry Potter' Actor Dies

Good Friday morning, here are our early stories:

Satellite Image Shows 'Incredible' Storm Stretching Across North Atlantic.

Actor Richard Griffiths, Uncle Vernon in 'Harry Potter' Movies, Dies.

'Cuse Control And 2 Other Things To Say About Basketball Today.

And here are more early headlines:

Christians Observe Good Friday, Pilgrims Trace Jesus' Steps. ( AP)

Nelson Mandela Making Progress In Hospital. ( VOA)

North Koreans Hold Huge Rally, Repeat Anti-U.S. Statements. ( Telegraph)

U.N. Arms Treaty Opposed By Iran, Syria And North Korea. ()

Obama Administration To Propose New Gasoline Emission Standards. ( Wall Street Journal)

Shoe Thrown As Former Pakistani Leader Musharraf Faces Charges In Courtroom ( DAWN)

Okla. Dentist May Have Exposed Thousands To HIV, Hepatitis. ( Tulsa World)

Firefighters, Police Chase Escaped Cows Through Austrian Suburb. ( AP)

